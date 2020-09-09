WORLD
Netanyahu slams Israeli police
TEL AVIV, Israel — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at the country’s law enforcement system on Tuesday, continuing a crusade to discredit those who have pressed corruption cases against him ahead of the resumption of his trial early next year.
Netanyahu’s latest tirade came in response to a report by Channel 12 TV alleging that police covered up a conflict of interest involving one of its senior investigators who was looking into alleged crimes committed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara.
Speaking at an event meant to be focused on Israel’s struggling battle against the Coronavirus, Netanyahu was asked about the report and devoted a chunk of his time accusing the police of conspiring to oust him.
“The entire chain of command is involved: senior investigators, the chief of police, the state attorney, and everything is sanctioned and authorized by the attorney general,” Netanyahu said. “This was not an investigation. This is a corrupt political conspiracy to topple a prime minister.”
Dutch government compensates victim of airstrike
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Netherlands’ defense minister announced Tuesday that the government is paying an undisclosed sum to an Iraqi man who lost four family members and his home in Mosul when they were hit by a Dutch airstrike in 2015 after the building was wrongly identified as an Islamic State target.
Ank Bijleveld-Schouten said in a letter to lawmakers that the payment is intended to compensate Bassim Razzo for “the enormous human suffering that has befallen him and the material damage he has suffered as a result of this weapon use.”
NATION
Congress investigates Fort Hood
AUSTIN, Texas — Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the US Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.
According to data from Fort Hood officials, the 28 deaths include five homicides, as well as accidents, suicides, deaths related to illness, cases still under investigation and one combat-related death.
Teen accused of shooting Lincoln officer charged with murder
LINCOLN, Neb. — A teenager accused of shooting a police officer two weeks ago in a Nebraska city was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder one day after the officer died, authorities said.
The charges were upgraded against Felipe Vazquez, 17, in the Aug. 26 shooting of Lincoln police investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, who died on Monday.
The teenager has already been charged with second-degree assault of a peace officer.
Herrera, a plainclothes officer, was shot as he sought to serve an arrest warrant on Vazquez in the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities said they have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death.
