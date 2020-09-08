Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 93F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 55F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph.