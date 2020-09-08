WORLD
French police probe 153 cases of horse mutilations
PARIS — French investigators have made numerous arrests since a macabre series of attacks left scores of horses mutilated or killed this year and have opened more than 150 investigations into such cases, the interior minister said Monday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the start of night patrols by gendarmes to reassure horse owners and to try to nab attackers. He said police have opened 153 investigations on the horse attacks, about 30 of them concerning deaths or “extremely violent injuries.” There are no known breakthroughs.
He warned owners against taking justice into their own hands.
Climate activists block Warsaw street
WARSAW, Poland — A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw on Monday to spur the conservative government into protecting the environment better.
It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.
Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, pollution levels in many of its rivers and lakes are below European Union quality standards.
NATION
Handcuffed man drowns
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A handcuffed Florida man died after bolting from police custody and jumping into Boca Ciega Bay, where he drowned, authorities said.
Treasure Island police arrested Donnie Brownlow Jr., 33, after responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reported. He was in custody on charges of domestic battery, obstruction, felony driving while license suspended and violation of probation.
An officer was escorting Brownlow to a van that would bring him to jail when he made a run for it, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
100s mourn officer shot in line of duty
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of mourners have gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.
St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else’s home on the south side of St. Louis Aug. 29. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.
Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in his death.
