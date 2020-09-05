WORLD
Gas pipeline blast at mosque
DHAKA, Bangladesh — An underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers outside the capital of Bangladesh, leaving dozens of Muslim worshipers with critical burns, officials said Saturday.
The blast occurred Friday night as people were finishing their prayers at Baitus Salat Jame Mosque at Narayanganj, local police chief Zayedul Alam said.
At least 37 people were admitted to a burn unit in a state-run hospital in the capital of Dhaka, said Samanta Lal Sen, a coordinator of the unit. Most of them were in critical condition, Sen said.
Jamaica’s Holness wins big
ST. CATHERINE, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness won big in his bet on early elections as his Jamaica Labour Party captured 49 of 63 seats in Parliament, swamping the rival People’s National Party.
Addressing the nation on a virtual livestream after the PNP conceded defeat Thursday evening, Holness congratulated Jamaicans for a smooth and fair election held amid restrictions aimed at stifling the Coronavirus pandemic.
NATION
‘Casket’ seen in river turns out to be dock
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.
Former trooper charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired after a man filming a traffic stop accused him of ripping off his face mask has now been charged with assault.
Harvey Briggs approached a protester at a peaceful demonstration last month in Nashville and tore off his face, touching his face in the process, according to court records filed Thursday.
Briggs was fired after the incident for unprofessional conduct, a THP spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.