WORLD
France calls for withdrawal of sanctions
PARIS — France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a “grave attack” on the court and put into question the independence of justice.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions on Wednesday against the chief prosecutor of the court, based in The Hague, and a top aide, for investigations into the United States and its allies. The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the US or subject to US law and target prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and the court’s head of jurisdiction, Phakiso Mochochoko.
The court is, notably, investigating allegations of torture and other crimes by Americans in Afghanistan.
The United States has never been party to the court, and Pompeo said the US would not tolerate “its illegitimate attempts to subject Americans to its jurisdiction.”
First woman to head Canada’s Space Agency
OTTAWA — For the first time in its 31-year history, the Canadian Space Agency will have a female president.
The government announced Thursday that longtime public servant Lisa Campbell will take over as head of the agency. Campbell replaces Sylvain Laporte, who has been president since 2015.
Campbell has spent the last two years as senior executive for Veteran Affairs Canada. Prior to that, she spent three years as the assistant deputy minister for defense and marine procurement where she led the organization acquiring Canada’s military and marine equipment.
NATION
Kenosha journalist quits after dispute
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Black journalist quit his job at a Kenosha, Wisconsin, daily newspaper after disputing a headline for a story about a rally organized by the family of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by a police officer.
Daniel Thompson resigned from his position as a digital editor at The Kenosha News after seeing the headline that was posted online for Saturday’s story. The headline read “Kenosha speaker: ’If you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours.”
Thompson, who attended the rally, said the headline did not reflect the messages of Blake’s family and other speakers at an event that featured remarks, songs and a peaceful march.
