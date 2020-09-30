WORLD
Former North Macedonia PM sentenced
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — A criminal court in North Macedonia has sentenced former conservative prime minister Nikola Gruevski to one and a half years in prison, and handed suspended sentences to six other party members and supporters for orchestrating violence in 2013.
The case stems from a protest in 2013 outside a municipal building in the capital of Skopje. Protesters had tried to forcibly enter the building to prevent municipality Board members from blocking a plan by Gruevski, who was prime minister, to remodel the capital’s center with dozens of statues and other architectural developments. The municipality at the time was run by the opposition.
Cambodian man arrested with antique jars
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A man on Cambodia’s southern coast was arrested for possessing almost 300 centuries-old earthenware jars that he is believed to have salvaged from a shipwreck, an official said Tuesday.
Khieng Phearum, a spokesman for Preah Sihanouk province, said the 42-year-old man was arrested late Sunday after authorities determined that he was illegally keeping 281 small and big jars presumed to be legally protected antiquities at his home.
The man, who was still being interrogated on Tuesday, is an expert diver and had been spotted in the area of an underwater shipwreck in the Gulf of Thailand off the coastal city of Sihanoukville from which the pottery is believed to have been retrieved, Khieng Phearum said.
Long Punna Serivath, a spokesman for the Culture and Fine Arts Ministry, said Monday that judging from photos of the jars, they were likely made some time during the 15th to 17th centuries, officially making them antiquities.
NATION
Three dead, one hurt in hostage incident
SALEM, Ore. — Three people are dead and one was seriously injured in a hostage incident in a Salem, Oregon, home, in which a deputy fired gunshots, police said.
Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “hostage situation” at about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Oregon State Police said Tuesday in a news release.
Deputies began communications with Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco of Woodburn, in an effort to resolve the situation, police said.
At some point deputies heard gunshots, forced their way into the residence and deputy Ricky Kittelson fired a yet to be determined number of gunshots, according to state police. Police did not say if Kittelson hit anyone with gunfire.
Deputies found Diari Bustos-Bustos, 24, and an 11-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds, according to police.
Lopez-Tinoco was found dead by what police said appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot.
Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.
A 13-year-old boy was rescued from inside the residence and uninjured, state police added. The boys’ names were not released.
The relationship between Lopez-Tinoco and the others in the home, and what led up to the incident wasn’t clear.
Oregon State Police are leading the investigation into the incident and the deputy’s role in it. Kittelson, who has worked for the sheriff’s office for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated, police said.
