WORLD
Damaged oil tanker draws global concern
CARACAS, Venezuela — The sight of a huge oil tanker that has taken on water and is leaning to one side off a remote stretch of Venezuela’s coast has triggered international calls for action.
After years of neglect, the FSO Nabarima, a rusting hulk full of thick crude, is in a dangerous state of disrepair. While the full extent of the damage is unknown, if not repaired soon it could sink and spell environmental disaster, polluting turquoise seas along the vast coastline of Venezuela and several neighboring Caribbean nations, government critics and maritime experts say.
770-pound crocodile caught
DARWIN, Australia — Wildlife rangers have trapped a 14.5-foot saltwater crocodile at a tourist destination in Australia’s Northern Territory, the biggest caught in the area in years, a wildlife ranger said Monday.
The 770-pound male was caught in the Flora River at a remote nature park 75 miles southwest of the Outback town of Katherine, said Katherine senior wildlife ranger John Burke.
The captured croc had been taken to a crocodile farm to become part of a breeding program. Farmed crocodiles can be killed for their meat and leather.
The crocs are trapped in large cages baited with wild pig and other meats and submerged in waterways.
NATION
Missouri man sentenced for arson
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison without parole for trying to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic.
Wesley Brian Kaster, 43, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in November to using an explosive device to damage the Columbia Health Center, which receives federal funds. He also pleaded guilty to violating the Federal Access to Clinic Entrances Act.
DeJoy subpoenaed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records about the widespread mail delivery delays that have pulled the Postal Service into the political spotlight as it prepares to handle an onslaught of ballots in the November election.
The subpoena, which seeks documents related to operational changes that have slowed mail and the agency’s plans for the presidential election, comes after committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney said DeJoy has not sufficiently answered the panel’s requests for more information.
