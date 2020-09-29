WORLD
Gunmen kill journalist in Honduras
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot to death a journalist in Honduras who had worked in radio and television before starting his own social media information channel.
A relative said Monday that journalist Luis Almendares was getting out of his car to visit a store when the attackers drove up and shot him to death before fleeing.
The attack took place Sunday in the city of Comayagua. Still alive, Almendares began taping the scene of the attack with his cellphone. He died later at a hospital in Tegucigalpa, the capital.
Almendares worked for Radio Globo and TV Azteca in the past. Known for his hard-hitting style, he frequently accused the police and the government of wrongdoing.
Relatives said he had reported receiving death threats in the past. The Honduran association of journalists says 87 media workers had been killed in the country since 2001. Only about seven of those killings have resulted in prosecutions.
Saudi Arabia arrests 10, citing ties to Iran’s Guard
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia said Monday its security forces uncovered a “terrorist cell” with alleged ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and have detained 10 people in connection.
A statement issued by the Presidency of State Security, which is overseen by the king and crown prince, said three of those detained had received training in Iran by the paramilitary group in October 2017 on manufacturing explosives.
The cell was broken up by security forces on Sept. 23, with weapons such as sniper rifles and pistols confiscated at two locations, the security agency said.
The security body did not provide much further detail or evidence regarding the alleged cell, such in which Saudi cities they were arrested. The statement said the identities of those detained have not been revealed because an investigation is still ongoing.
NATION
Man wanted in fatal shooting at Indiana mall surrenders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A man wanted in a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall that police said followed an argument has surrendered to authorities.
Dazhon A. Howard, 21, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Sunday night, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced.
Police had been searching for the South Bend man since Sept. 17, when he was charged with murder and with a firearm sentencing enhancement in the Sept. 12 shooting outside a jewelry store at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Howard is accused of fatally shooting Delaney Crosby, 23, of South Bend.
