WORLD
El Salvador’s next US envoy met Trump at Miss Universe
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador’s next ambassador to Washington is someone President Donald Trump might remember from his days as a beauty pageant boss.
A photo circulating on social media Friday showed a smiling Trump locking arms with Milena Mayorga and two other contestants — Miss USA and Miss Guatemala — on the sidelines of the 1996 Miss Universe pageant, where she was a top 10 finalist. Trump at the time was owner of the pageant.
Mayorga, 44, was appointed Thursday night by President Nayib Bukele as El Salvador’s next ambassador to the US.
She’s a political neophyte with no previous diplomatic experience, having been elected to congress for the first time in 2018.
22 die in Ukraine military plane crash
MOSCOW — A Ukrainian military plane carrying aviation school students crashed and burst into flames Friday while landing, killing 22 people, the country’s emergencies
service said.
Two other people on board were seriously injured and four people were missing. The An-26 crashed while landing at the airport in Chuhuiv, about 250 miles east of the capital Kyiv. There were no immediate indications of what caused the crash.
NATION
Neighbor calls 911 when hockey fans yell ‘Shoot! Shoot!’
TAMPA, Fla. — A neighbor called sheriff’s deputies on some rabid Tampa Bay Lightning fans who were screaming “shoot! shoot!” as they watched Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on television Wednesday night.
The call prompted several Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies to show up at Devon Garnett’s apartment door. He and two friends had gathered to watch the game at Garnett’s Radius Palms apartment.
Deputies went on their way after talking to everyone involved.
Former exam administrator pleads guilty in college scam
BOSTON — A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty Friday to taking bribes to help wealthy parents rig their kids’ test scores as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.
Niki Williams, 46, a former employee of the Houston Independent School District, is among about 40 people who have admitted to charges in the case that exposed a scheme to get undeserving teens into college with fake athletic credentials or manipulated test scores.
Prosecutors say Williams, who administered the college entrance exams at the public high school where she worked, took money from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme in exchange for allowing someone else to take exams in place of the children of Singer’s clients or correct their answers.
