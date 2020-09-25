WORLD
Spain: ‘Tough weeks’ ahead for Madrid
MADRID — Health authorities warned Madrid residents Thursday to brace for tough weeks ahead as a sustained Coronavirus spread that is hitting the Spanish capital hard brought the country’s total infections over the 700,000 mark.
With over 10,600 new infections confirmed on Thursday, in line with the average for the past week, Spain’s total tally reached 704,209. There were also 84 new confirmed fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 31,118.
Because of limited testing, among other factors, the figures don’t capture the true extent of the pandemic.
Sweden: Bones of dog found at Stone Age burial site
STOCKHOLM — Archaeologists on Thursday reported finding the remains of a dog from more than 8,400 years ago at a human burial site in southern Sweden.
“The dog is well preserved, and the fact that it is buried in the middle of the Stone Age settlement is unique,” osteologist Ola Magnell of the Blekinge Museum said of the discovery near the town of Solvesborg.
Museum project manager Carl Persson said “a sudden and violent increase of the sea level” flooded the area with mud that had helped preserve the burial site. An ongoing archaeological excavation has involved removing layers of sand and mud.
NATION
Three accused of creating man cave under Grand Central Terminal
NEW YORK — Three railroad workers have been suspended for turning a storage room under New York’s Grand Central Terminal into an unauthorized “man cave” with a television, a refrigerator, a microwave and a futon couch, officials said Thursday.
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority investigation found that managers at Metro-North Railroad were unaware of the hideaway beneath Track 114.
Three Metro-North employees — a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman — were suspended without pay pending disciplinary hearings.
Investigators found the room, which had wooden cabinets designed to conceal the TV and futon, according to the report.
Railroad officials said the space presented a fire hazard because rescue workers would have had difficulty accessing an unmapped room.
