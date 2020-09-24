WORLD
Power outage darkens much of Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — A power outage left parts of Venezuela’s capital and several states in the dark Wednesday, residents and independent observers said.
The Internet monitoring organization NetBlocks said the outage that started in the early afternoon darkened much of the South American country. Government officials gave no immediate reports.
NetBlocks said the latest blackout also initially knocked out phone and Internet services.
Venezuela’s deepening economic crisis has left the oil nation’s infrastructure fragile. Millions of Venezuelans across most of the country in early 2019 endured a blackout lasting a week.
Egypt: Three police killed as convicts attempt prison bust
CAIRO — Three Egyptian police officers were killed when four men, convicted on terror-related charges and awaiting their death sentences, attempted on Wednesday to escape from a notorious Cairo prison, the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry, which oversees the country’s police and prisons, said in a brief statement that security forces killed the four convicts while they were trying to flee the heavily fortified Tora Prison complex on the southern outskirts of the Egyptian capital.
The four were sentenced to death in separate terror-related cases.
Deputies searching for man who stole cat blood from clinic
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man caught on surveillance video is suspected of stealing cat blood from a veterinary clinic in Florida, sheriff’s officials said.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures showing the man who walked up to the door of the Anastasia Cat Clinic on Sept. 17.
The man was seen touching and inspecting an Antech Diagnostics blood box before taking it and leaving the area, sheriff’s officials said. The box containing the blood vials amounted to a $600 loss for the clinic, investigators said.
Deadly grizzly attack in nation’s largest park
COPPER CENTER, Alaska — A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
It’s the first-known grizzly attack death in the nation’s largest national park.
Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday, attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage.
