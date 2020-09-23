WORLD
Prosecutor: ‘Ndrangheta is top crime group in West
ROME — Italy’s top anti-mafia prosecutor said Tuesday the country’s ‘Ndrangheta mob was “the most important criminal organization in the Western world,” as preliminary hearings in the biggest ever trial against the group resumed.
The hearings at the bunker room of the Rebibbia prison, which are expected to last until the end of October, are preliminary procedures against 452 suspects from the Calabrian-based ’Ndrangheta.
The suspects face charges such as involvement with mafia-type organizations, international drug trafficking, usury, extortion and money laundering.
Jailed Morocco journalist probed by court
RABAT, Morocco — A Moroccan journalist and human rights activist held by authorities for weeks on charges of undermining state security, receiving foreign funding and rape, appeared before an investigating judge in Casablanca on Tuesday.
Omar Radi’s hearing focused on the charges of “indecent assault with violence and rape” based on a complaint filed by a woman, according to his lawyer, Miloud Kandil.
“Radi has denied the allegation of rape and maintained his innocence throughout the hearing,” Kandil told The Associated Press.
NATION
Beta weakens over Texas
HOUSTON — Beta weakened to a tropical depression Tuesday as it parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas farther inland.
Beta made landfall late Monday as a tropical storm just north of Port O’Connor, Texas, and has the distinction of being the first time a storm named for a Greek letter made landfall in the continental United States. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names last week, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.
Suspect in homicide nabbed in Mexico
RENO, Nev. — Federal agents have arrested a northern Nevada homicide suspect in south-central Mexico.
Washoe County sheriff’s deputies identified 19-year-old Giovanni Gonzales-Mariscal as the prime suspect in the killing of 20-year-old Robert Decoite Jr. of Sparks about two months after Decoite was fatally shot at a popular, suburban park in Spanish Springs on Dec. 2, 2019.
