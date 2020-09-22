WORLD
Israeli defense chief heads to US
JERUSALEM — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz headed to Washington on Monday for talks with his US counterpart on maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East following its historic normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
Since the agreement was announced last month, the UAE has made no secret about its desire to acquire F-35 warplanes and other advanced US-made weaponry. Israel is the only US ally in the Middle East to possess the stealth fighter jet.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially said he opposed the sale of the planes to any other nation in the region, even an Arab country at peace with Israel. But since then, he has softened his line, signaling he will trust the US to honor its commitment to ensure Israel’s military edge in the region, even if the UAE obtains F-35s.
North Macedonia: 61 migrants held following raids
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Police in North Macedonia say they have detained 61 migrants and arrested five suspected traffickers following highway checks and raids on Sunday and Monday.
Thirty migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, and Somalia were found hidden in a truck near the central city of Veles. The driver fled the vehicle but was later arrested, police said.
NATION
Police prepare for decision about Breonna Taylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, Kentucky, police have canceled vacations in preparation for an announcement by state Attorney General Daniel Cameron about whether he will charge officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
Police officials said on Monday that officers’ off-day and vacation requests were being canceled “until further notice” as the city awaits Cameron’s announcement, according to a statement.
NYC police officer charged with spying
NEW YORK — A New York City police officer was charged on Monday with being an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government who agreed to spy on US supporters of the Tibetan independence movement.
Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized US citizen from Tibet, worked since 2018 as an agent for the People’s Republic of China in its effort to suppress the movement, according to a criminal complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court. It says he secretly worked for unnamed handlers from the Chinese consulate in New York.
