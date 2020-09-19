WORLD
Guatemalan president tests positive for virus
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday he has tested positive for the new Coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well.
However, in a televised address to the nation, Giammattei looked a bit out of breath.
“My symptoms are very mild. Up to now, I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” the president said. “I don’t have a fever, I have a bit of a cough.”
“I am busy working from home,” he said.
Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.
Quake rattles Crete
ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.3 struck off the southern island of Crete on Friday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 7:28 p.m. local time (1628GMT; 12:28 p.m. EDT) off the island’s southern coast and its epicenter was at a depth of 25 miles.
Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world, and Crete itself has a high occurrence of quakes. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare. However, in 1999 an earthquake near Athens killed 143 people.
NATION
Prude’s death probe advances
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City Council Friday gave investigators the power to subpoena city departments and others as part of an independent investigation into the suffocation death of Daniel Prude.
The council, which authorized the investigation Tuesday, unanimously approved the measure without discussion during a special session over videoconference.
Electric fence deters Trump sign thieves
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man tired of people stealing his Donald Trump campaign sign has come up with a shocking solution: an electrified fence around it.
John Oliveira, 54, a disabled Navy veteran and a member of the New Bedford School Committee, put the fence up a few weeks ago.
Oliveira told Southcoasttoday.com, which first reported the story, that he started displaying a Trump sign on his lawn in late May. The first one disappeared in July.
In all, six signs were taken, he told The Boston Globe.
