WORLD
Mexico catches US smuggler
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Thursday it caught a US citizen trying to smuggling 13,000 rounds of ammunition at a border crossing in Nogales, across the border from Nogales Arizona.
Mexico’s National Guard said Thursday that officers and customs authorities were checking incoming vehicles at the Nogales crossing when a car with Arizona license plates crashed into another vehicle when it tried to avoid the checkpoint.
Officials then found the ammo in 13 boxes in the trunk of the car. No further details were provided about the driver, who was taken into custody.
French rap songs being investigated
PARIS — The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation Thursday into video clips and songs by popular French rapper Freeze Corleone for alleged racist content and hate speech.
The French government said it had taken legal action regarding several clips deemed “anti-Semitic” by the rapper that had provoked the ire of several lawmakers of President Emmanuel Macron’s party.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called on Facebook and Twitter “not to spread this rubbish.”
NATION
Former VA doctor pleads guilty to charges
A former doctor at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that he molested three male patients and violated their civil rights.
Jonathan Yates pleaded guilty in court filings to three counts of depriving veterans of their civil rights under color of law, which means the crimes were committed while on duty. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
$1M bail cut for some held after protests
LANCASTER, Pa. — Judges dramatically reduced bail amounts as high as $1 million Thursday that had been set this week for several people accused of crimes during unrest in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that included protests and vandalism to public buildings.
Bail for nine of 13 defendants was lowered, in several cases so they will not have to put up any money to be released, LNP reported.
Bail for two defendants was reduced from $1 million to $50,000 unsecured, clearing the way for their release pending trial, the news organization reported.
