WORLD
Barbados seeks new identity
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Queen Elizabeth II has eight realms in the Caribbean, but Barbados no longer wants to be part of that kingdom.
The former British colony once known as “Little England” announced it plans to replace the monarch with its own head of state in time for next year’s 55th independence anniversary.
“Our country can be in no doubt about its capacity for self-governance,” Barbados’ Governor General Sandra Mason, who was appointed by the queen, said late Tuesday.
It is Barbados’ second attempt in five years to replace the queen with a local leader, but some believe this time will be different, in part fueled by a recent push across the Western Hemisphere to bring down symbols of oppression.
Polish government under fire
WARSAW — Poland’s governing conservative party has come under fire from its coalition partners and the opposition alike over a draft law that would ban fur farms and the use of animals in shows and circuses, and restrict the ritual slaughter of livestock.
The proposed animal welfare legislation debated in parliament Wednesday has been strongly advocated by the ruling Law and Justice party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who recently said it brings Poland in line with European Union standards.
NATION
Minnesota man faces terror charge
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man who is accused of joining the Islamic State group in Syria has been returned to the United States to face terrorism charges.
Abdelhamid Al-Madioum made his first court appearance in U.S. District Court in Minnesota on Wednesday. Authorities say he was vacationing with his family in Morocco in 2015 when he secretly booked a flight to Istanbul, Turkey, and then traveled to Syria. He’s charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
VP Pence missing from some ballots
LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump ... and “Spike?”
Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president, the Michigan secretary of state’s office said.
It was a “temporary error” that was fixed within 90 minutes Tuesday, said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
