WORLD
Poland seeks more flu vaccines
WARSAW — The Polish government is trying to secure more flu vaccines from international producers amid a national shortage fueled by higher demand during the Coronavirus pandemic, Poland’s health minister said Tuesday.
Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland generally has very low flu vaccinations rates and is seeing a vaccine shortage now because orders for this fall and winter were based on last year’s demand.
Pilgrims stuck at Belarus border
KYIV, Ukraine — About 700 Jewish pilgrims were stuck Tuesday on the Belarus border due to Coronavirus restrictions that barred them from entering Ukraine.
Ukrainian Border Guard chief Serhiy Deineko said at least 690 ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathering at the border in Belarus and more than 3,000 were expected at checkpoints in hopes of crossing over and reaching the city of Uman in Ukraine.
Thousands of pilgrims visit the city each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. However, Ukraine closed its borders in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
NATION
Search for mass graves to resume
TULSA, Okla. — A search for mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will continue at two more locations in a cemetery where a search earlier this year failed to uncover human remains, a city committee has decided.
The Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation agreed Monday to search two areas in the city’s Oaklawn Cemetery where an eight-day search in another area ended in July with no discovery of remains.
City takes steps toward supervised injection site
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Leaders of Vermont’s largest city have voted to consider creating a supervised injection site for people who use heroin and other illicit drugs to reduce overdoses and get more people into treatment.
The city council in Burlington voted unanimously Monday night in favor of a resolution asking the city attorney to analyze the legal challenges of creating an overdose prevention site, also called a safe injection or safe consumption site.
At such sites, people can use drugs under medical supervision. Supporters say it can save lives by giving sterile needles, health care services and medical referrals to people with addiction, WCAX-TV reported.
