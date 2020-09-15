WORLD
UK museum removes grisly display
LONDON — Oxford University’s Pitt Rivers Museum has removed its famous collection of shrunken heads and other human remains from display as part of a broader effort to “decolonize’’ its collections.
The museum, known as one of the world’s leading institutions for anthropology, ethnography and archaeology, had faced charges of racism and cultural insensitivity because it continued to display the items.
Our audience research has shown that visitors often saw the museum’s displays of human remains as a testament to other cultures being ‘savage’, ‘primitive’ or ‘gruesome’,’’ museum director Laura Van Broekhoven said.
Crews battle Portuguese wildfire
LISBON, Portugal — Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands.
The blaze was in central Portugal around Proença-a-Nova, 124 miles north of Lisbon.
The fire’s perimeter stretched more than 34 miles, local Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa told a news conference, adding that an “extraordinary” amount of tinder-dry vegetation was fueling the flames.
NATION
Counterfeit masks seized
CHICAGO — About 500,000 counterfeit N95 respirator masks have been seized in Chicago by Customs and Border Protection officers, federal officials announced Monday.
The shipment of masks from China was seized Sept. 10 at O’Hare International Airport, according to the federal agency. It said the masks were headed to a company in Manalapan, New Jersey. The masks are used to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Thirty were sent to a testing facility where it was determined that 10% of the respirators tested had a filter efficiency rating below 95%.
Man, fiancée charged in death
ANNVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man and his fiancée imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 41, and Kimberly Maurer, 35, of Annville, are each charged with homicide and child endangerment, Pennlive.com reported. Both were held without bail, and it wasn’t known Monday whether either has an attorney to speak for them.
The charges stem from the death of Maxwell Schollenberger, whose body was found May 26.
