WORLD
German villagers seek court’s help
BERLIN — Villagers living on the edge of a vast German coal mine said Wednesday they have lodged a case with Germany’s top court in a bid to save their homes.
The villagers say that a law intended to phase out the country’s use of coal over the next 18 years will nevertheless result in the destruction of communities to make way for the Garzweiler lignite mine.
The law was agreed to as part of a $64 billion package of measures to reduce Germany’s greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change.
The group Human Rights before Mining Rights says it hopes Germany’s Constitutional Court will stop the destruction of the villages by overturning a provision in the law that deems coal extradition to be in the public interest.
Suicide bomber strikes Somali capital
MOGADISHU — A Somali official says a suicide bomber killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia’s capital Wednesday evening.
Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry, told The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.
NATION
Florida governor vetoes bill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill to raise the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 because it would have also banned the sale of flavored liquid nicotine products used in vaping.
The Republican governor said in the veto letter released Tuesday night that federal law already raised the age to buy tobacco to 21, but said that hundreds of thousands of Floridians vape as a lower risk alternative to smoking.
Trooper kills suspect after chase
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a suspect who opened fire after crashing a stolen car during a short chase.
A trooper tried to stop the driver for driving recklessly on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on Tuesday night, but it sped off, the FHP said in a news release Wednesday.
The car crashed into another vehicle in Delray Beach and the driver got out, firing shots at responding troopers, the FHP said. A trooper returned fire, killing the suspect. The names of the trooper and the suspect were not released.
