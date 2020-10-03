WORLD
German foreign minister condemns Berlin synagogue vandalism
BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister on Friday condemned the apparent neo-Nazi defacement of a religious symbol outside a synagogue in Berlin.
Police in the German capital said a piece of parchment inscribed with verses from the Torah was removed from its case at the Tiferet Israel synagogue’s doorpost, defaced with swastikas and replaced. Police were alerted to the incident late Thursday.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that “it simply hurt to see something so disgusting.”
Turkey: UN registers maritime deal reached with Tripoli
ANKARA, Turkey — The United Nations has registered a maritime delineation deal reached between Turkey and Libya’s UN-backed government, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced Friday.
Last year, Turkey and the Government of National Accord, or GNA, which is based in Tripoli, reached a memorandum of understanding demarcating their maritime boundaries. The agreement, which would allow them to lay claim to large areas of the Mediterranean Sea and potential energy deposits, was denounced by Greece, Cyprus and other nations.
NATION
Judge sentences man to 600 years in prison in child sex case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man accused of getting two children to engage in sexual contact for years so he could record them was sentenced to 600 years in prison Friday, federal prosecutors said.
US District Judge Scott Coogler sentenced Matthew Tyler Miller, 32, of Cottondale to what amounted to a life term a year after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually exploiting young children.
“The crimes for which Miller has admitted guilt are not only disturbing, they are sickening, and his actions robbed these children of their childhood,” FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. said in a statement.
Suspect in fatal Florida shooting at Amazon center arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man who is in a hospital recovering from a self-inflicted bulled wound has been charged with second-degree murder in a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead at an Amazon fulfillment center in Florida, authorities said.
“After shooting the victim, the suspect was found to have shot himself in an attempt to take his own life,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated. “The suspect was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.”
Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.
Tuesday’s shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.
The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.
It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.