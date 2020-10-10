WORLD
Small explosion at bakery in Beirut
BEIRUT — A diesel tank exploded inside a Beirut building on Friday night, killing four people and injuring several others, the Lebanese Red Cross said.
It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast in the western neighborhood of Tariq Jadidah. The state-run National News Agency said the blaze erupted inside a bakery in the basement of the building.
Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and later helped building residents stuck in their apartments by the fire to climb down ladders. Lebanese troops also deployed to the area and pushed back onlookers.
It is still not known what ignited the nitrate but more than two dozen people, many of them port and customs officials have been detained since.
Mexico seizes huge liquid meth stash
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s National Guard said Friday it seized 180 gallons of liquid methamphetamines at a package delivery warehouse in the northern state of Sonora.
The Guard said the meth was found in 720 plastic bottles marked as garden fertilizer, packed into 60 cardboard boxes. The street value of the meth was estimated to be around $8.5 million.
The boxes had been shipped from Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and was destined for the northern border city of Tijuana.
NATION
Escaped Kentucky inmate
eludes police in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — An inmate arrested on robbery charges who escaped from a Kentucky jail last month by climbing through a hole in a jail window has eluded authorities who tracked him to a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana, a federal marshal said.
Federal and Indiana law enforcement officers tracked Anthony Martinez, 30, on Thursday to an area of Scott County, Indiana, based on information that he was hiding out in woods not far from where some of his relatives live, said Dan McClain, US Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana.
