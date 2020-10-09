WORLD
European Parliament warns of proposed Nicaraguan laws
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution Thursday threatening sanctions if Nicaragua approves two proposed laws they say would repress free expression in the Central American nation.
The resolution targets Nicaragua’s proposed foreign agents law and a special law against cybercrimes.
The parliament’s resolution says that the laws “will worsen the climate of intimidation, threats and human rights violations” that have persisted since massive street protests against the government of President Daniel Ortega began in April 2018.
It also called for a delegation from the parliament to visit Nicaragua in advance of the planned November 2021 presidential elections.
Greek, Turkish foreign ministers meet
ATHENS, Greece — The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey have met on the sidelines of a conference in Slovakia and agreed to set a date for the start of a new round of exploratory talks between the two, officials said Wednesday.
A dispute between the two NATO allies and longtime rivals over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean this summer led to fears of open conflict as warships from both sides faced off.
Turkey’s foreign ministry released a short video of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusloglu meeting on the sidelines of the Globsec Forum in Bratislava. The atmosphere of what both sides said was a brief meeting appeared cordial and even jovial as the two, both wearing masks, bumped elbows, patted each other on the shoulder and stood at a table to talk. “We agreed that the exploratory and confidence-building talks should take place in the period ahead of us,” Cavusloglu said.
At odds over a series of issues, including territorial disputes in the Aegean Sea, the two countries have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s.
NATION
Woman who tried to fake death pleads guilty to charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia woman who conspired to fake her death at the New River Gorge has pleaded guilty to a federal charge, authorities said.
Julie M. Wheeler, 44, of Beaver faces up to five years in prison when she is sentenced in January for conspiring to obstruct justice, news outlets reported, citing a statement Wednesday from the US attorney’s office.
Prosecutors said Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband, Rodney Wheeler, to fake her death at the New River Gorge by pretending she plummeted from an overlook as part of a scheme to keep her out of having to go to prison in a health care fraud case. Wheeler’s husband told authorities on May 31 that she had fallen from the main overlook at New River Gorge National River, prompting a massive search and rescue operation.
Two days later, West Virginia State Police found Wheeler hiding in a closet of her home.
Wheeler was sentenced in June to 42 months in prison for health care fraud related to overbilling and ordered to pay more than $289,000 in restitution, authorities said.
