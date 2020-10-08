WORLD
Stolen Mao calligraphy worth millions found cut
HONG KONG — A calligraphy scroll by former Chinese leader Mao Zedong estimated to be worth millions of dollars was cut in half after it was stolen last month in a high-profile burglary in Hong Kong, police said.
The scroll was found damaged when police arrested a 49-year-old man in late September on suspicion of handling stolen property. The South China Morning Post, quoting an unidentified police source, reported that the scroll was cut in two by a buyer who had purchased it for $65)and had believed the scroll to be counterfeit.
Police said the scroll was part of a multimillion-dollar theft by three burglars from collector Fu Chunxiao’s apartment in September. Fu, who is well known for his collection of stamps and revolutionary art, was in mainland China at the time of the burglary and has not been in Hong Kong since January because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Quake in open water shakes Caribbean islands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck in open water Wednesday was felt in several Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico.
The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred 42 miles east-southeast of Cruz Bay in the US Virgin Islands at a relatively shallow depth of six miles.
Erik Ackerson, spokesman for the Virgin Islands’ emergency management agency, told The Associated Press that no damage had been reported by midafternoon.
“It was a nice rolling shake,” he said.
NATION
Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated
SEDALIA, Mo. — A sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a Missouri woman in June returned to work after an internal investigation found he had not violated any department policies.
The Pettis County sheriff’s deputy was reinstated last week after being on paid administrative leave since the June 13 death of Hannah Fizer, 25, during a traffic stop in Sedalia, Sheriff Kevin Bond said.
The deputy told investigators that Fizer said she had a gun and threatened to shoot him. Her family and friends have disputed that allegation and said Fizer would not have shot anyone. No gun was found in her car. Fizer was white, as is the deputy.
A special prosecutor announced last month that the deputy would not face criminal charges. The prosecutor said the deputy, whose name has not been released, had a reasonable belief that he was in danger.
