WORLD
Tens of thousands attend Senegal pilgrimage
TOUBA, Senegal — Tens of thousands of Muslims descended upon Senegal’s holy city this week for the annual Grand Magal pilgrimage, a tradition in West Africa that some fear could become a super-spreader event for COVID-19.
The Magal honors the founder of the Mouride Brotherhood, Senegal’s most influential religious order. In previous years, as many as 3 million people have traveled to the city of Touba during Magal, with many coming from neighboring Gambia.
With Senegal’s land borders still closed, fewer pilgrims attended the main events Tuesday. Closely packed lines queued up to enter the Grand Mosque of Touba, though hand sanitizer and masks were required to enter.
Bangladesh: Refugees killed in attack
DHAKA — Bangladesh’s police recovered said at least four people died after members of two factions of criminals attacked each other in a sprawling camp for Rohingya refugees late Tuesday, officials said.
Another 20 refugees were injured as the two groups opened fire, used locally made guns and sharp weapons at Kutupalong in Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Rafiqul Islam, an additional police superintendent.
NATION
Prosecutors: Shoved bar patron dies
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A New York man who authorities say confronted another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask and was shoved to the ground has died.
Rocco E. Sapienza, who was 80 years old, confronted another patron at a bar in West Seneca on Sept. 26 because he was not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said on Monday. Donald M. Lewinski, 65, then shoved Sapienza, who fell and struck his head on the floor, District Attorney John Flynn said.
Sapienza was knocked unconscious and eventually died on Oct. 1, WIVB-TV reported. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, the district attorney said.
Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.