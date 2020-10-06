WORLD
Israel army strikes Gaza target after rocket attack
JERUSALEM — An Israeli aircraft struck what the army said was a Hamas military target in the southern Gaza Strip late Monday, shortly after Gaza militants fired a rocket into Israel.
The rocket landed in an open area and did not cause any damage or injuries, Israeli media reported. But it broke a weekslong lull in the area.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the territory and usually responds to rocket attacks with airstrikes on Hamas targets. There were no reports of casualties from the Israeli airstrike.
Serbia president: Prime minister to remain in office
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s president on Monday proposed that current Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stay in office, paving the way for the formation of a new government more than three months after a parliamentary election.
Autocratic leader Aleksandar Vucic announced his choice at a news conference that followed a meeting of his populist Serbian Progressive Party, which won an overwhelming majority in the June 21 vote.
The June balloting in Serbia was the first held in Europe after the Coronavirus outbreak. Serbia’s authorities have faced criticism for abolishing most anti-virus measures before the vote, which led to a surge in new infections.
NATION
Three dead, one hurt after partial building collapse in Houston
HOUSTON — Three workers were killed Monday during a partial collapse of a high-rise building under construction in Houston, according to fire department officials.
The fire department said one injured worker was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
It was not immediately known what caused the partial building collapse. Television news footage showed damage in the building’s lower floors.
The names of the workers who were killed and injured were not immediately released.
Michigan man charged in killing, mutilation is fit for trial
CORUNNA, Mich. — A Michigan man charged with killing and mutilating a man he met through the dating app Grindr has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled Monday.
Shiawassee County District Judge Ward Clarkson ruled Mark Latunski was fit, said Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender. Latunski’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 23, Corwin told WILX-TV.
Latunski, 51, has been treated in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months.
He was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in the Dec. 28, 2019, death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
Bacon’s body was found that day hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home in Bennington Township, 90 miles northwest of Detroit. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.
