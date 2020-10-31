WORLD
Puerto Rico debt restructuring hits snag
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A plan to pull Puerto Rico out of a type of bankruptcy by 2021 hit a major obstacle Friday when a new member that US President Donald Trump appointed to a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances rejected the immediate filing of a debt restructuring proposal.
Justin Peterson, who once advised creditors in financial disputes involving Puerto Rico and Argentina, abruptly dropped out of the board’s public meeting after clashing with them several times, leaving members without a quorum to approve the proposal.
The other Board members said they would continue negotiations with creditors as Puerto Rico restructures a portion of its more than $70B public debt load in an ongoing bankruptcy-like proceeding in federal court.
NATION
Early snowfall blankets much of Northeast US
BOSTON — If you had snow in October on your 2020 bingo card, you’re a lucky winner.
Several inches fell across much of the northeastern US on Friday, accumulating on lawns, fouling roads and inspiring social media posts with a mock “snowpocalypse” theme.
The National Weather Service said Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches, breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches set on Halloween in 2005.
Georgia governor quarantining
ATLANTA — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife are quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.
Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp both got Coronavirus tests, but he did not say if they had received the results yet.
In a separate announcement Friday, US Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point, Georgia, said he had tested positive for the virus. Ferguson appeared with Kemp at a rally on Tuesday, but it was unclear if Ferguson is the person to whom Hall was referring. Hall did not release any names in his statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.