Argentine police evict protesters
GUERNICA, Argentina — Argentine police clashed with a group of protesters on Thursday while evicting them from makeshift homes on a contested property south of the capital, Buenos Aires. Six police officers were injured and at least 30 people were arrested, according to authorities.
Hundreds of families had been living in shacks on the land in the town of Guernica for more than three months, in a reflection of the growing poverty and lack of housing for many people in Argentina. The pandemic and lockdowns aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 have aggravated the country’s economic problems.
Serbia police make arrests over bodies found in Paraguay
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with the recent discovery in Paraguay of seven bodies found in a shipment of fertilizer.
A Moroccan and an Algerian national are suspected of people smuggling and illegal crossing of state borders, police said in a statement.
The two allegedly helped seven migrants to slip into containers on a freight train to Croatia.
Judge: Ex-CIA officer spy case too complex for speedy trial
HONOLULU — A case against a former CIA officer accused of spying for China is too complex for a trial to happen until at least September 2021, a judge ruled Thursday.
Prosecutors asked the judge to declare the case complex against Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI. He was arrested in August after an undercover operation in which prosecutors say he accepted thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for his past espionage activities. He told a law enforcement officer who was posing as a Chinese intelligence officer that he wanted to see the “motherland” succeed and that he was eager to resume helping China after the Coronavirus pandemic subsided, prosecutors said.
The case is “so unusual and so complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation” for a trial to happen anytime soon, said US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield.
Much of the evidence is classified at secret or top-secret levels, Mansfield said.
