WORLD
France imposes new national lockdown
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his country into a new month-long, nationwide lockdown Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of virus patients filling French hospitals, but said schools and some workplaces will stay open.
With over 520 deaths recorded Tuesday, the French leader said the measure that will come into effect Friday would be the only possible way to successfully fight COVID-19.
Many French doctors urged strict confinement, noting that 58% of the country’s intensive care units are now occupied by COVID patients and medical staff are under increasing strain.
Nearly 20 million people are covered by the curfew and eerily deserted scenes were observed in Marseille, Lyon, Lille and Toulouse as well.
NATION
Police: Shooting wounds one near ISU
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police in western Indiana were searching Wednesday for a suspect after a person was shot and wounded at an apartment complex near the Indiana State University campus.
ISU President Deborah Curtis said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that “it appears” that neither the shooting victim nor the suspect are students at the campus. She added that apparently the “suspect and victim are known to each other.”
Detroit-area councilman accused of handcuffing Trump critic
EASTPOINTE, Mich. — Authorities are pursuing misdemeanor charges against a City Council member in the Detroit suburb of Warren who is accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on President Donald Trump campaign signs, police said.
The complaint against Eddie Kabacinski will be signed Wednesday after prosecutors gave approval for charges of assault and impersonating an officer, Eastpointe Public Safety Director George Rouhib told the Detroit Free Press.
Kabacinski, 47, is accused of handcuffing a 24-year-old woman at an Oct. 14 Trump rally in Eastpointe. She sprayed him with toy aerosol string when he chased and caught her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.