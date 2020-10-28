WORLD
Nicaragua approves “cybercrimes” law
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s unicameral legislature approved legislation on Tuesday mandating prison sentences for those who use online platforms to spread false information or information that could raise alarm among people.
The bill had been pushed by President Daniel Ortega’s ruling Sandinista Front party and had raised alarm among opposition and human rights groups, who described it as a threat to free speech.
Azucena Castillo, a legislator from the conservative Liberal Constitutionalist Party called the law “an attack on freedom of expression.”
Europe to send modules, astronauts to moon station
BERLIN — The European Space Agency says it has agreed to provide several modules for NASA’s planned outpost around the moon, in return for a chance to send European astronauts to the lunar orbiter.
ESA said Tuesday that its director-general, Jan Woerner, signed a deal with NASA chief Jim Bridenstine to provide “essential elements” for the mini space station, known as Artemis Gateway.
NATION
Store guard stabbed 27 times
CHICAGO — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer were ordered held without bond Tuesday.
The alleged attack late Sunday by Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition, police spokeswoman Karie James said.
An argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man, James said. Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife from her back pocket and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him in place by his hair. The man was stabbed in his chest, back and arms.
Michigan judge stops gun ban near polling sites
DETROIT — A judge on Tuesday blocked a sudden ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.
Judge Christopher Murray acted just a few hours after hearing a challenge from gun-rights groups. They said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, had exceeded her authority in banning people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places.
Critics argued that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under state law.
