WORLD
Palestinians push for international conference
UNITED NATIONS — The Palestinian foreign minister said Monday an international peace conference is the only way to generate momentum to bring Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate a peace agreement. The US ambassador said the Trump administration has “no objection” to meeting international partners.
Riad Malki, the top Palestinian diplomat, strongly backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for an international conference early next year, telling the UN Security Council: “Anything else is volatile, and it is futile.”
NATION
Drugs reported in Halloween candy
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Southern California residents were reminded to inspect their children’s Halloween-season candy after a bag of prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety drug were discovered in a child’s stash after an event in Simi Valley.
The Simi Valley Police Department said a mother reported the incident after taking her children to a “Trunk or Treat” event Friday, The Ventura County Star reported.
Susan B. Anthony’s headstone shielded from voter stickers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.
Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers’ glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported. Her sister Mary Anthony’s headstone, just next to hers, was also covered.
The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, said Patricia Corcoran, president of the nonprofit Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, in an email.
