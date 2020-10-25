Guinean president wins third term
CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s electoral commission on Saturday declared that President Alpha Conde had easily won a third term with 59% of the vote, setting the stage for potential clashes with the opposition whose candidate claimed victory days ago. The opposition quickly announced it would contest the results in court but offered no immediate evidence of fraud.
Israelis press ahead with weekly protests
JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis demonstrated Saturday night outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding the Israeli leader’s resignation.
Weekly protests have been taking place for the past four months, with crowds calling on Netanyahu to resign over criminal corruption charges and his handling of the Coronavirus. During a month-long lockdown, the protests were scaled back due to virus restrictions that allowed gatherings only within (half a mile from people’s homes.
NATION
Car leaves roadway, kills students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A vehicle left a roadway in the northern Indiana city of South Bend early Saturday and struck three University of Notre Dame students, killing two of them, the school’s president said.
South Bend police said the vehicle hit three pedestrians before crashing into a house just after 4 a.m. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
The intersection where the students were struck does not have sidewalks and the Stadium Club Apartments — home to several Notre Dame upperclassmen and graduate students — is located nearby, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Woman guilty of homicide in DUII crash
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Corvallis woman pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide on Thursday in Polk County Circuit Court for a 2019 car crash that killed her teenage daughter.
Kayla Carter also pleaded guilty for third-degree assault and no contest to driving under the influence of intoxicants, The Gazette-Times reported.
Carter, with her 13-year-old daughter in the passenger seat of her car, ran a stop sign at an intersection on March 16, 2019, documents said. Her vehicle collided with car heading north on the highway.
According to court documents, Carter’s blood alcohol content was found to be approximately .059% by Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center staff in Corvallis.
