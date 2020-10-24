WORLD
Spain´s Canary Islands see influx of migrants
MADRID — Officials say 283 migrants arrived Friday in four boats to Spain´s Canary Islands, increasing pressure on authorities in the Atlantic archipelago as they respond to increasing numbers of such arrivals in recent weeks.
Spain´s Maritime Rescue Service said 195 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were in one boat that made it to Tenerife island. Another boat carrying 61 migrants was intercepted near the island of Fuerteventura.
The Interior Ministry says that so far this year, more than 8,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands, located more than 62 miles off the northwest African coast.
France surpasses 1M virus cases
PARIS — French health authorities say France has recorded over 1 million confirmed Coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, becoming the second country in Western Europe after Spain to reach that number of known infections.
The national health agency released new figures showing that tests had confirmed at least 1,041,075 cases in France this year, including 42,032 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Speaking earlier Friday after visiting a hospital in Pontoise, a suburb north of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said “the epidemic is very strongly accelerating.”
The French government has expanded an overnight curfew it imposed in eight urban areas of France last week to encompass 38 more regions and Polynesia. The 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfews and other public health measures will last for “at least six weeks,” Macron said.
NATION
Confederate monument removed in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE — A 115-year-old Confederate monument that was the subject of protests in Alabama this year was removed from outside a county courthouse early Friday.
News outlets reported that a small group of onlookers cheered at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville as crews took away the stone memorial, which was topped by the likeness of a soldier, in pieces. Music blasted during part of the work.
First erected in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the monument went up at a time when Confederate descendants were trying to portray the South’s cause in the Civil War as noble rather than linked to slavery. Hours after its removal, the monument was reassembled at its new home in the Confederate burial section of a city-owned cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.