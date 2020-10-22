WORLD
French prosecutor: Students helped killer find teacher
PARIS — The 18-year-old suspected killer of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class paid students to help him identify the victim, France’s terrorism prosecutor said Wednesday.
Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are among seven people who appeared before an investigating magistrate on accusations of “complicity in murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking” and “criminal conspiracy.”
A terror investigation is under way into Paty’s killing. Authorities have identified the killer as Abdoullakh Anzorov., an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee who was later shot dead by police.
On Wednesday morning, the French government issued an order to dissolve a domestic militant Islamic group, the Collective Cheikh Yassine. Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said it was “implicated, linked to Friday’s attack” and it was used to promote anti-republican hate speech. Other groups will be dissolved “in the coming weeks” for similar reasons, Attal said.
Syrian held in German stabbing
BERLIN — A young Syrian has been arrested over an attack earlier this month on two German tourists, one of whom later died, in the eastern German city of Dresden which authorities said Wednesday appears motivated by Islamic extremism.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said federal prosecutors had taken over the investigation after determining the attack may have been an act of terrorism, and that it was being given the “highest priority.”
NATION
Man accused of threatening candidates in note to neighbor
BALTIMORE — A Maryland man was charged Wednesday with making death threats against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate US Sen. Kamala Harris in a letter left on the doorstep of a neighbor who had yard signs supporting the candidates.
James Dale Reed, 42, of Frederick, told investigators that he was “upset at the political situation” when he wrote the threatening letter, a US Secret Service agent said in an affidavit.
