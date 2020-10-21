WORLD
Israel says it uncovers deep militant tunnel dug from Gaza
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said Tuesday that militants in the Gaza Strip dug a tunnel dozens of meters (yards) deep that crossed the security fence around the territory before it was detected by underground sensors.
Hours after the announcement, a rocket fired from Gaza was intercepted by Israeli missile defenses, the military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage.
Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said the tunnel crossed into Israeli territory but posed “no threat” to nearby Israeli communities and that there was not yet an exit on the other side. He said troops will “neutralize” the tunnel in the coming days.
Earthquake hits Iceland
REYKJAVIK, Iceland — A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 22 miles south of Reykjavik.
Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.
NATION
Canal rescue in New York
INDENHURST, N.Y. — Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car Monday after it careened into a Long Island canal, police said.
Seven people, including two police officers, jumped into the water to save the couple in a rescue that was captured on security video.
The good Samaritans pulled 78-year-old Joseph Abitabile to safety while rescue workers broke a window to free his wife, who was unconscious in the passenger seat.
An off-duty police officer performed CPR on the woman, 76-year-old Delores Abitabile, and was able to restore her pulse and breathing, police said.
The Abitabiles were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Tropical Storm may become a hurricane near Bermuda
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Epsilon is expected to be at or near hurricane strength as it gets closer to Bermuda by Thursday morning.
It is still too early to tell what Epsilon’s track and intensity will be once it’s near the island but the US National Hurricane Center said there is a risk of direct impact.
