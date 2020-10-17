WORLD
Puerto Rico to relax restrictions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor on Friday announced that more people will be able to visit restaurants, gyms, theaters and casinos as the US territory relaxes some pandemic-related restrictions.
In addition, public transportation including buses and trains will resume service next week, and ferries will be allowed to only take tourists to the popular nearby island of Culebra.
A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place, and face masks continue to be mandatory.
“We cannot lower our guard,” said Gov. Wanda Vázquez.
Israel: Militants fire rocket into southern Israel
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip fired a rocket into southern Israel on Friday, the Israeli military said. There were no reports of casualties or damage and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
NATION
Suspects arrested in Florida pastor’s shooting death
MIAMI — Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a Florida pastor who was caught in the crossfire of two groups outside a Miami flea market in broad daylight.
Police say Latravia Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Roberson, 31, have been charged with first-degree murder. Bell is also facing additional charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon. A third suspect was still at large Friday afternoon.
Police have said the pastor, Gregory Boyd, 54, was not the intended target and was struck by a bullet as he was walking back to his car outside a shoe store Sept. 10. Boyd was the pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministries.
Autopsy: Transgender rights activist died from embolism
HOUSTON — Monica Roberts, a prominent Houston transgender rights activist and blogger, died of complications of a pulmonary embolism, the Harris County medical examiner reported Thursday.
Roberts’ body was found early the morning of Oct. 6 in the parking lot of an apartment complex, where she had apparently been taking out her garbage, police said. The autopsy report cited obesity and high blood pressure as contributing factors in Roberts’ death.
A pulmonary embolism is a blockage to an artery in the lungs usually caused by a blood clot.
Roberts, a native of Houston, launched her award-winning TransGriot blog in 2006 as a forum for transgender people of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.