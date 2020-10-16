WORLD
Nicaragua passes controversial law
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s National Assembly approved a law Thursday that would give the government of President Daniel Ortega more power to monitor people, businesses and organizations that receive funding from abroad. The law requires any Nicaraguan citizen working for “governments, companies, foundations or foreign organizations” to register with the Interior Ministry, report monthly their income and spending and provide prior notice of what the foreign funds will be spent on. The law establishes sanctions for those who do not register.
Israel’s AG: I won’t probe PM
TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s attorney general announced Thursday he was not launching a criminal investigation into a murky company share deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cousin that netted the Israeli leader an exorbitant return on investments.
In a statement, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said he wasn’t pursuing a criminal investigation because of a lack of evidence.
NATION
Fossils of new species found in Arizona
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Researchers have discovered fossils of a tiny burrowing reptile among a vast expanse of petrified wood in eastern Arizona.
The new species has been named Skybalonyx skapter, a part of a group known as drepanosaurs from the Triassic Period, about 220 million years ago.
Town opposes church listed as hate group
MURDOCK, Minn. — Residents packed a town hall in a tiny western Minnesota community to voice opposition to plans by a controversial Nordic heritage church that has been identified as a white supremacist group.
The Asatru Folk Assembly bought an abandoned Lutheran church in the Swift County town of Murdock and wants a permit to turn it into a Midwest regional gathering hall.
Nearly 50 people in the town of 275 filled the hall for a special City Council meeting Wednesday night, wearing masks and sitting six feet apart to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Most opposed the AFA’s permit request.
AFA Board member Allen Turnage told the crowd the church would not admit a Black person “because they’re not of northern European descent.”
