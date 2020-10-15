WORLD
Anti-Semitic banner pinned to Ukrainian president’s office
KYIV, Ukraine — About 5,000 ultra-right activists marched across the Ukrainian capital Wednesday to denounce a cease-fire in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, leaving an anti-Semitic banner pinned to the presidential office’s entrance.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sought to intensify efforts to end the fighting with Russia-backed separatists in the east, championing a cease-fire that has largely held for more than two-and-a-half months despite occasional clashes.
Pakistan: Roadside bomb kills six troops in border region
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military said seven troops were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday in the country’s northwest, in a region along the Afghan border that until recent years had served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants.
Six soldiers, including an officer, died in North Waziristan, when their army patrol struck two roadside bombs, while a seventh soldier was killed in a firing incident in the border Bajur region. The military said the shooting had come from the Afghan side of the frontier.
NATION
Jury finds Nebraska woman guilty of dismembering Tinder date
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A jury found a woman guilty Wednesday of the killing another woman who disappeared after a Tinder date and whose dismembered remains were later found in trash bags along rural Nebraska roads.
Jurors took less than four hours to find Bailey Boswell, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the 2017 killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
Boswell’s defense had argued she was forced by her boyfriend to go along with the killing and dismemberment, but state prosecutors said Boswell acted in tandem with Aubrey Trail, 54, to meet and kill Loofe.
Boswell could become the first woman sent to death row in Nebraska when she’s sentenced at a later date. Trail was found guilty last year and also faces a possible death penalty. Investigators say Boswell arranged a date with Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk, through the dating app Tinder for Nov. 15, 2017 — the same day officials say Loofe was killed. Loofe was reported missing by her family, and a massive search was launched. Her remains weren’t found until Dec. 4, when her dismembered body was found stuffed into garbage bags that had been dumped in a field near Edgar, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln.
