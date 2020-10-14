WORLD
Man convicted of murdering US scientist on Crete
ATHENS, Greece — A 28-year-old man was convicted in Greece on Tuesday of raping and murdering American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who was killed on the island of Crete while attending a conference last year.
A court in the Cretan town of Rethymno sentenced the man to life imprisonment.
Eaton, 59, disappeared on July 2, 2019, near the port city of Chania. Her body was found six days later in an abandoned underground storage site used during World War II.
500 volunteers fighting fire on African mountain
NAIROBI, Kenya — Tanzanian authorities say 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak. The flames can be seen from miles away.
A Tanzania National Parks statement said Tuesday that the volunteers have managed to limit the fire’s spread. The cause of the fire has yet to be established.
NATON
Former governor’s candidate indicted in 1984 killing
DENVER — A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate has been indicted in the murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Colorado after a holiday concert in 1984, officials said Tuesday.
Steve Pankey ran as a Constitution Party candidate for governor in 2014 and as a Republican in the 2018 primary. He contacted the Idaho Statesman in September 2019 to tell his side of the story, fearing a possible arrest.
He did not immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press on Tuesday. Last week, he told the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho, that he was being framed in the case.
Indiana man guilty of killing, cannibalism gets life term
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.
Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty Sept. 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.
Oberhansley testified that “two Black guys” had been at the victim’s home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day and said they were responsible for Blanton’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.