WORLD
Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak
LONDON — A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.
Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.
“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”
Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.
Trans person shot in Puerto Rico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities said a transgender woman was fatally shot Wednesday in southwest Puerto Rico, the sixth such killing this year.
Michelle Ramos Vargas, 33, was found along an isolated road near a farm in the town of San German, according to officials, who said they were investigating whether it was a hate crime.
Police officer Manuel Cruz told The Associated Press that the victim had apparently worked as a bartender and was studying nursing and was shot several times in the head.
Human rights activist Pedro Julio Serrano condemned the killing and said trans people in the US territory are being hunted.
NATION
Seven injured in drive-by shooting at Milwaukee funeral home
MILWAUKEE — Seven people were shot and wounded Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Milwaukee funeral home, the city’s mayor said.
Mayor Tom Barrett said all seven people were hit when a person driving past the funeral home opened fire. There were no fatalities, and all of the injured were taken to local hospitals.
Barrett called the shooting “an example of the insanity we’re seeing” with the number of guns on Milwaukee streets.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that a car pulled up to a crowd of around 100 mourners. Cedric Guy, owner of Serenity Funeral Home, said the funeral was being held for Braxton Taylor, the 26-year-old victim of a Sept. 17 shooting.
Flash in dark sky was probably random meteor, expert says
PITTSBURGH — A flash that lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours of Wednesday was probably a random meteor, an expert said.
Many social media users around the Pittsburgh area reported seeing a streaking fireball shortly after 4 a.m. It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.
A security camera at a property owned by Mark and Rosemary Sasala in New Lyme, Ohio, northwest of Pittsburgh, captured a brief, bright flash partially obscured by clouds around 4:20 a.m.
The American Meteor Society, a nonprofit group, said it received more than 200 reports of a bright fireball over eastern Ohio. Robert Lunsford, a society official, said the fireball was most likely a random meteor not associated with any known meteor shower.
