WORLD
Poland’s police block meeting points
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s police were trying to prevent anti-government protesters from gathering anew late Friday, the 16th straight day of nationwide demonstrations triggered by a court ruling that further tightened one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws.
In Warsaw, police vans and officers blocked access to the protest’s downtown meeting point, forcing a few hundred protesters to seek another location. Police used loudspeakers to warn that participation in gatherings is banned during the COVID-19 pandemic and can entail prison terms. On previous days they were checking participants’ documents and taking down their names. Protests were also held in other cities and towns such as Szczecin and Zakopane, with more planned over the weekend.
Amapa suffers powerful blackout
RIO DE JANEIRO — A fire at an electricity substation has caused four days of blackouts in most of northern Brazil’s Amapa state, disrupting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.
The outage began Tuesday night when a fire damaged a transformer, interrupting the power supply to 13 of the state’s 16 municipalities, including the capital Macapa, the state government said. Amapa state, on Brazil’s border with French Guyana, has a total of 850,000 residents.
Nearly 90% of Amapa’s population was still without power on Friday morning, according to the state’s communications secretary. Thousands of people lined up to fill water jugs and tanks at places in the capital where supply was still available, according to images shown in local press. Most of the population was without telephone service or Internet access.
Brazil’s government has launched an investigation into the causes of the incident, mines and energy minister said.
NATION
Alleged extremists face weapons charges in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Weapons counts have been added to the charges against two men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group who toted guns in Minneapolis during unrest following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors announced Friday.
Michael Robert Solomon, 30, of New Brighton, Minnesota, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, of Hampstead, North Carolina, are already charged with conspiring to provide and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, for allegedly building firearms suppressors that they believed they sold to Hamas and offering to fight as mercenaries for the group.
Authorities say Solomon and Teeter are members of the “Boogaloo Bois.”
A superseding indictment adds charges of possession of unregistered firearms, specifically silencers, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.
