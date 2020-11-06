WORLD
Toronto officer sentenced in beating of Black man
TORONTO — A Toronto police officer was sentenced Thursday to nine months in jail for his assault conviction in the beating of a young Black man who lost an eye when he was arrested in 2016.
Prosecutors alleged Constable Michael Theriault, who was off duty at the time, and his brother Christian chased Dafonte Miller in the early hours of the morning, cornering the then 19-year-old between two homes in Whitby, Ontario, and beating him so badly with a pipe that his left eye burst.
The Theriaults pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in relation to the Dec. 28, 2016, incident and its aftermath. The judge convicted the officer and acquitted his brother in June.
“The racialized context in which the offence took place cannot be ignored,” Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said in delivering his sentence.
He said he also considered the officer’s high chance of rehabilitation and the conditions he will face in jail.
NATION
Indiana man convicted of killing, cannibalism files appeal
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has filed a notice of appeal in Clark County.
Appellate attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley — who was found guilty in September of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton — filed an eight-page notice of appeal on Oct. 27.
Victoria Casanova, part of the legal team representing Oberhansley in the appeal, told the News and Tribune that the team will review all documents before determining which potential issues to pursue.
Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley to life in prison without parole on Oct. 13 based on a jury recommendation.
The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.
School district fires Marine vet
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida high school dean has been fired after he tested positive for marijuana, even though it had been prescribed for him by a doctor to treat post-traumatic stress disorder he incurred in the Marines.
The Marion County School Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to fire Mike Hickman, saying that while medical marijuana is legal in Florida, it is illegal under federal law, its use violates district policy and he failed to notify his supervisor he was using it. The central Florida district offered to suspend Hickman, 51, if he agreed not to use medical marijuana in the future, but the 10-year employee refused.
