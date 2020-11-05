WORLD
Turkish ultranationalist group banned in France
PARIS — The French government on Wednesday banned a Turkish ultranationalist group that it accused of leading violent actions and inciting hatred speech in France.
The ban on the Grey Wolves, the militant wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party was approved during a weekly Cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.
The government accuses the group of “extremely violent actions, disseminating “extremely violent threats” and creating “incitement to hatred against authorities and Armenians,” Attal said.
He cited an Armenian memorial near the French city of Lyon that was discovered defaced last weekend. The memorial, which honors victims of the 1915 Armenian genocide, had “Grey wolf” and “RTE” written on it. “RTE” is a reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan fail to make progress on dam
CAIRO — Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed to agree on a new negotiating approach to resolve their years-long dispute over the controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile, the three countries said Wednesday.
In late October, the three resumed virtual talks over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam. The renewed talks followed President Donald Trump’s comments in which he said downstream Egypt could end up “blowing up” the project, which Cairo has called an existential threat. The remarks angered Ethiopia.
NATION
Golden State Killer arrives in prison
SACRAMENTO — A former police officer who eluded authorities for years as the Golden State Killer arrived in state prison Tuesday to begin serving multiple life sentences for rapes and murders that terrorized much of California in the 1970s and 1980s.
Joseph James DeAngelo, 74, arrived at North Kern State Prison, a reception center in the Central Valley about 140 miles north of Los Angeles.
Officials there will decide his permanent prison destination based on his security, medical, psychiatric and program needs, said California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Terry Thornton. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges that spanned much of California between 1975 and 1986.
