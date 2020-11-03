WORLD
Austrian police say several injured after gunfire in Vienna
VIENNA — Austrian police said Monday that several people were injured and officers were out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna.
Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted.
The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting, Deutsch tweeted.
Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run.
Vienna police said the operation in the center of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport. Police said trams and buses weren’t stopping in the city center. They also urged social media users not to post videos of the ongoing police operation, so as not to endanger officers.
“There are several injured persons,” police tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”
Police added that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.
NATION
Texas takes record for total COVID-19 cases
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive Coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As the Coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation, the data from Sunday — the most recent available — says that there have been 937,317 cases in Texas, the nation’s second-largest state.
California, the most populous state, has had 936,198 cases, followed by Florida with 807,412.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Three killed in crash of plane from North Carolina in New York
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Authorities on Monday found the wreckage of a small plane from North Carolina that crashed in western New York a day earlier, killing all three people aboard, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.
The twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 was found near the town of Ellicott in an area between Route 380 and Route 60, around 10 a.m., the office said.
The sheriff’s office identified the dead as Allen Fuller, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards. No other details were released.
