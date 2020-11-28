WORLD
Belgium eases some pandemic rules
BRUSSELS — Belgium has relaxed some rules imposed to contain the Coronavirus resurgence but is remaining strict on family gatherings over Christmas.
Now that all the virus indicators are declining, the government said Friday that non-essential shops could open under restricted conditions next week. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that beyond containing the virus, everyone had to make sure that loneliness did not strike.
Pope backs Argentine women’s opposition
ROME — Pope Francis is encouraging Argentine women who are protesting a proposed new law to legalize abortion, saying the protection of life is above all a matter of human ethics.
In the letter to the women dated Nov. 22, the Argentine pope wrote: “Is it fair to eliminate a human life to solve a problem? Is it fair to hire a hit man to solve a problem?”
After Francis’ handwritten letter circulated on social media this week, the news portal of the Holy See confirmed Francis’ intervention on Friday.
Vatican News said Francis was responding to a group of women from the shantytowns of Buenos Aires where he used to minister who have organized in recent years to oppose efforts to decriminalize abortion. In the letter, Francis thanked the women for their activism and encouraged them, saying “the country is proud to have women like you.”
NATION
Prison sentence for man who threatened Black renters
GREENVILLE, N.C.— A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty three months ago to charges that he threatened to shoot an African American family for renting a home has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
According to the US Department of Justice, the prison sentenced handed down to Douglas Matthew Gurkins, 34, on Monday, is followed by three years of supervised release. ]
Court documents said Gurkins drove to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them and told them they didn’t belong in the home. According to the documents, Gurkins threatened to shoot the mother and four children and any other Black people who entered the property. He then threatened the family with a metal rod, prosecutors said.
