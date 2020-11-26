WORLD
Bus-truck collision on Sao Paulo highway
RIO DE JANEIRO — A bus carrying employees of a textile company and a truck collided on a highway in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state early Wednesday, killing 40 people, officials said.
Rescuers were helping the wounded and passengers caught in the wreckage of the vehicles in the municipality of Taguaí, about 217 miles from the city of Sao Paulo. Television images showed shards of glass, destroyed bus seats and pieces of the vehicles’ bodies strewn on the highway.
“There is no clear indication about what caused the accident, and it is being investigated,” Sao Paulo Gov. João Doria said in a press conference. He said all the resources of his government would used to help the victims and their families.
NATION
Massachusetts’ highest court gets first Latina justice
BOSTON — Dalila Argaez Wendlandt was unanimously confirmed to a seat on the highest court in Massachusetts on Wednesday.
With her confirmation by the Governor’s Council, Wendlandt becomes the first Latina justice on the Supreme Judicial Court, which traces its history to the late 17th century.
Wendlandt, 51, has served on the state’s second highest court since 2017.
Charlottesville rally organizer denied concealed gun permit
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The primary organizer of a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been denied a concealed handgun permit, court records show.
Jason Kessler, who led the planning of the August 2017 Unite the Right event that exploded into deadly violence, filed to obtain the permit in September, The Daily Progress reported.
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley opposed Kessler’s application, citing his criminal history and warning he would likely use a weapon unlawfully or negligently to harm others.
