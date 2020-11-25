WORLD
Swiss probe knife attack
GENEVA — Swiss authorities are investigating as a possible terror attack the stabbing of two women in a department store in the southern city of Lugano, for which a suspect has been arrested. Police said the women’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Swiss Federal Police said on their Twitter feed that an attack “presumably of terrorist motivation” took place in Lugano on Tuesday afternoon, and federal prosecutors were investigating.
The federal prosecutors’ office said “an alleged terrorist attack against several people in a department store” had taken place.
Police in the southern Ticino region said a 28-year-old Swiss citizen living in the Lugano area had allegedly attacked two women, wounding one person in the neck with a sharp weapon.
Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding
PARIS — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.
The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.
When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.
NATION
Harvard gets its first Black, elected student body president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A 20-year-old from Mississippi has become the first Black, elected student body president at Harvard University.
Noah Harris, of Hattiesburg, was elected president of Harvard’s Undergraduate Council on Nov. 12, the Hattiesburg American reports. He is a junior who is majoring in government and co-chairs the Undergraduate Council’s Black caucus.
Former Cincinnati council member sentenced
CINCINNATI — A former Cincinnati city council member has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge resulting from corruption investigations that have left two other council members facing charges.
US District Judge Susan Dlott ruled Tuesday that Tamaya Dennard will begin serving her sentence next year. Dlott called the case “a real tragedy,” saying Dennard, 41, had done a lot of good.
