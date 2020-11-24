WORLD
Catholic Church cancels pilgrimage
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church announced the cancellation Monday of what’s considered the world’s largest Catholic pilgrimage, for the Virgin of Guadalupe, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mexico’s Episcopal Conference said in a statement that the basilica will be closed from December 10-13. The Virgin is celebrated on Dec. 12 and for weeks in advance, pilgrims travel from across Mexico to gather by the millions in Mexico City.
The church recommended that “the Guadalupe celebrations be held in churches or at home, avoiding gatherings and with the appropriate health measures.”
Bishop Salvador Martínez, rector at the basilica, said recently in a video circulated on social media that as many as 15 million pilgrims visit during the first two weeks of December.
Giant wind turbine collapses in northern Sweden
STOCKHOLM — A 755 feet tall wind turbine in Arctic Sweden came crashing down on the snow during the weekend as high winds swept across the region, officials said Monday. No one was injured.
Maria Roske, chief executive of windmill operator WPD, told the local Norran newspaper that there were no construction workers on site when the incident happened.
She added that she believed it was the first time such an incident took place in Sweden.
The white tower, blades and turbine, built by Denmark-based group Vestas, collapsed Saturday evening near the remote small town of Skelleftea. It was part of a planned 72-wind mill farm with some of the power plants intended to start operating in December.
It was not clear whether the collapsed wind mill was working or whether it was under construction at the time of the collapse.
NATION
Man charged with federal hate crime
WICHITA, Kan.— A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department said Monday.
Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola, Kansas — where the victim was living — was a “white” town, according to the indictment. He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.
Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.
Court records do not yet show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.
