WORLD
Toronto goes back into lockdown
TORONTO — Canada’s largest city is going back into lockdown because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The Ontario provincial government announced Friday Toronto and the Peel Region suburb will go into lockdown on Monday.
The stricter measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 393 in Toronto and 400 new cases in Peel Region.
Evidence of ‘cannibalism’ in Berlin man killing
BERLIN — German prosecutors said Friday there is evidence of “cannibalism” in the killing of a 44-year-old man whose remains were found on the northern edge of Berlin earlier this month.
A 41-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder with sexual motives at his home close to the site where the victim’s bones were found.
“The suspect had an interest in cannibalism,” Berlin prosecutors’ office spokesman Martin Steltner told The Associated Press. “He searched online for the topic.”
Steltner said it was unclear whether the victim had also had an interest in cannibalism. The two men, both Germans, had been in touch with each other online, he said. Neither of their names was released, for privacy reasons.
NATION
Man, 81, uses antique walking stick to beat thieves
NILES, Ill. — An 81-year-old former Marine from suburban Chicago used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head for his trouble.
Dan and Barbara Donovan told the Pioneer Press newspaper group that a man in a reflective vest and mask knocked on their door in Niles on Nov. 4 and said he was a utility worker who needed to check their fuse box due to a recent fire in the area.
Barbara Donovan said while they were in the basement with the man, who was looking at their electric circuit panel, she heard squeaking floorboards upstairs realized something wasn’t right.
“I yelled, ’Danny! Somebody’s in our bedroom!” she said.
She bounded up the steps, followed by her husband and the so-called utility worker. When the couple reached the main floor, they found two other men inside, one holding a pillowcase from their bedroom.
Dan Donovan began trying to chase the three men from their house, and that’s when he grabbed his grandfather’s shillelagh — an antique Irish walking stick propped in the corner of the couple’s dining room.
“I was trying to find some type of persuasive weapon,” he said. “So I picked up the Irish shillelagh and that turned out to be the equalizer because I managed to chase them out of the house.”
