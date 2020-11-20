WORLD
Alleged IS executioner arrested at refugee camp
ATHENS, Greece — A 27-year-old Syrian man accused of taking part in executions carried out by the Islamic State group was arrested Thursday at a refugee camp in Greece’s capital.
Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the camp in Athens early in the day and that a police anti-terrorism division was leading the investigation. They did not name the man.
He was charged later Thursday with membership in a terrorist organization and complicity to murder. He remained in police custody before an appearance scheduled for Monday to answer the changes.
Police said the man moved to Greece in March 2018, traveling from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos and later to Athens. They said he kept a “digital record” of his alleged criminal actions which forensic experts were examining. The evidence included video recordings on a mobile device, police said.
Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January
MILAN — A significant number of Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September, Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency said Thursday.
Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union’s purchase program, enough to provide the requisite two doses to 1.6 million of Italy’s 60 million people, special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said. He said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority.
NATION
Men arrested after fatal shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Police arrested two men in connection with shooting at an off-campus party in September that killed an 18-year-old Indiana State University student and wounded two other people.
Wesley Meadows, a 20-year-old from Gary, and David Farrell, a 22-year-old from Terre Haute, were arrested Wednesday on criminal recklessness charges and booked into the Vigo County Jail, the Tribune-Star reported.
Valentina Delva, of Indianapolis, was shot as she rode in a car leaving the Terre Haute party at around 2 a.m. on Sept. 18. Two men were also shot but they survived.
