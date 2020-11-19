WORLD
Three dead in protests
in Uganda’s capital
KAMPALA, Uganda — Police in Uganda said three people died and 38 were injured in protests that broke out on Wednesday in Uganda’s capital after police arrested Bobi Wine, a musician and opposition politician who is seeking the presidency in next year’s election.
Wine’s supporters blocked roads and burned tires in Kampala, prompting police to fire tear gas and bullets to disperse the protesters, after Wine was arrested in the eastern town of Luuka and taken to a police station in the city of Jinja. Police spokesman Fred Enanga said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines that require presidential candidates to meet or address less than 200 people.
Bosnians rally against migrants
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Several hundred people rallied in a suburb of Bosnia’s capital on Wednesday demanding that authorities move migrants from the streets and into camps following a fight and stabbing that killed a local man and wounded two others. Angry citizens protested in Ilidza in the latest anti-migrant gathering in the Balkan country. Bosnia has experienced an influx of thousands of migrants trying to reach Western Europe while fleeing war and poverty in their home nations. Police said in a statement that they responded to a call to intervene in a fight in Ilidza late Tuesday and found a body of a Bosnian man at the scene. Three suspects fled the scene, police spokesman Mirza Hadziabdic said.
“According to police findings, they are migrants,” he said.
NATION
Queens hostage standoff ends
NEW YORK — Five people who were being held hostage during an apparent robbery attempt at a home in Queens were released by two armed men, who surrendered peacefully to police early Wednesday, authorities said.
The roughly five-hour standoff began after officers surrounded the home Tuesday night. A woman with a young child had reported that two armed men were inside, Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran told reporters at the scene.
Five people were released unharmed during police negotiations with the men, the New York Police Department’s public information office said. The men were taken into custody at about 2 a.m.
