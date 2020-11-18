WORLD
UK to ban gasoline car sales by 2030
LONDON — Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the prime minister said Tuesday.
Boris Johnson made the pledge as part of plans for a “green industrial revolution” that he claims could create up to 250,000 jobs in energy, transport and technology.
The government said sales of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans will end in 2030, though hybrid vehicles can be sold until 2035.
Automakers have expressed concern about the target, saying the previous goal of 2040 was already ambitious.
The government’s green plans also include investments in hydrogen energy and carbon capture technology, and an ambition to generate enough wind energy to power every home in the UK by 2030. To the chagrin of some environmentalists, plans also include a new generation of nuclear power plants.
Putin touts Russian virus vaccines
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin told BRICS leaders Tuesday that Coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia “work effectively and safely” and urged the group of emerging economy nations to “join forces” for the mass production of the shots.
Putin’s remarks come after early results of large studies of several experimental COVID-19 vaccines, including a Russian one, were announced. The BRICS grouping is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Moderna Inc. said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from an ongoing study. Last week, Pfizer Inc. said its own vaccine looked 90% effective.
NATION
Video shows man
with flamethrower atop NYC bus
NEW YORK — A rapper who said he was making a tribute to a legendary New York City hip-hop group was recorded shooting a flamethrower from the top of an occupied city bus in an unsanctioned stunt a transit agency spokesman called “absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid.”
Bystander video, taken in Brooklyn earlier this month, gained attention on social media on Tuesday after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe. The police department said it was investigating the Nov. 8 incident.
The city’s transit agency said it was an unauthorized event performed by the rapper Dupree G.O.D, who said in an in Instagram post that he was shooting a video tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan, the celebrated New York City hip-hop group.
Dupree, who also refers to himself as the Flame G.O.D, posted drone footage of the effort. In an earlier Instagram post, he invited people to the area for ice cream, T-shirts and champagne.
